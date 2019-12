ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The trial for three young men accused of a murder from over the summer is scheduled to begin on Monday.

24-year-old Khalil Webb, 17-year-old Tommy Hall and 18-year-old Cortney Cooley-Francis are all accused of killing 18-year-old Rayquan Jones.

On May 6, Rochester police were called to a scene on Maryland Street where they found Jones, in his car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died later from his injuries.