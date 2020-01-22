Trial date set for woman who struck two young children in Gates last summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The trial date has been set for the driver in a crash that left two young children seriously injured last summer in Gates.

The trial for Letoya Palmo, 29, is scheduled to begin February 3. During Wednesday’s hearing a judge also denied a motion to suppress statements Palmo made to police.

Palmo was initially charged with reckless driving, moving from a lane unsafely, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and two tickets or an unrestrained child for the Lyell Avenue crash last July that critically injured a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old.

After further investigation by police, Palmo was also charged with two counts of second degree assault and two counts of second degree reckless endangerment.

Police said in July that Palmo lied about how the accident happened. Officials say she originally told officers she turned around to check on her children int he back seat that were unbuckled and moving around.

However, police say she was actually using her phone at the time of the crash.

Based on cell phone evidence, officials said she was using her phone to get a picture of a “for rent” sign when her car swerved off the road and struck a wagon, pinning the young children underneath the vehicle and dragging them about 50 feet.

