ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A trial date has been set for the Rochester mother accused of killing her one-year-old son and injuring her two-year-old daughter.

Back in February, Bryasia Love pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, manslaughter, and assault, according to News 8 staff.

In January, Love reported to police that her son was unresponsive. When officers arrived at her home, her son, A’Mias Love, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries. A’Mias died days later at Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to investigators, A’Mais was assaulted along with his two year-old sister, who was treated. She is now in the custody of her grandmother.

The trial date in Bryasia Love’s case is set for June 3, 2024.