Trial date set for man suspected of stabbing RPD officer Denny Wright

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County District Attorney said the man suspected of stabbing Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright was free and out on the street even though had had been in and out of the courtroom this year.

Before Friday’s attack on Peck Street, 28-year-old Keith Williams was well known to Rochester police officers. Between January and July, Williams was arrested, arraigned, and released multiple times.

Williams is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer for last Friday’s incident.

Williams is also expected to face trial on October 24 for another charge that’s unrelated to the stabbing.

In honor of Officer Wright the Rochester Police Locust Club has created a “Denny Wright Fund” to unite the many offers pouring in to support Officer Wright.

The fund is set up through Canandaigua National Bank. Donations can be made at any branch. Donations can also be made here.

Officer Denny Wright remains hospitalized. Williams is accused of repeatedly stabbing the longtime Rochester officer in the face, left eye, and lower body. A grand jury could lobby more charges against Williams.

“When a person attempts to kill a police officer who is working in the line of his official duty, that’s aggravated murder. I believe the facts may show that this was an attempted aggravated murder,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Wright underwent surgery and has been recovering at Rochester General Hospital ever since. RPD deputy chief Mark Mura said bystanders helped when they saw the attack happening. That good Samaritan spoke to News 8 Monday about the intense moments leading up to and during the attack.

“He did not give up,” said Police Chief Singletary. “…and I told him, Denny I know you didn’t and I’m proud of the way he served his community and the way he protected himself throughout this ordeal but certainly he has a long road to recovery.”

In support of Officer Wright, the Greater Rochester International Airport, along with several downtown buildings, were lit up with the color blue. Officers on social media used the hashtag “#WrightByYourSide” in a show of support. Monroe County Executive said Monday that the airport’s canopy would remain lit in support of Officer Wright until he is discharged from the hospital.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.