ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The trial of the Rochester father accused of killing his 9-month-old daughter continues on Monday.

Charlie Richmond is charged with manslaughter. Officials said his daughter, Arabella, was found unresponsive after a 911 call at a home on Culver Road in 2018.

Investigators later determined she died from blunt force trauma.

