YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A murder trial for a Yates County woman accused of killing her toddler son nearly two decades ago is set to begin next month.

43-year-old Kelly Anderson is facing a second-degree murder charge in the 2002 death of her 16-month-old son, Ethan.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says the little boy was found dead by his mother. The Monroe County Medical Examiner reported the cause of death as homicide by asphyxiation. Anderson was indicted last June.