wxbanner

Trey Riggins expected in court on Tuesday

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the three people charged for car break-ins in Henrietta last week — that resulted in a crash involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office car — is expected to return to court on Tuesday.

25-year-old Trey Riggins was a passengers in a second car that was not involved in the crash, but did cause a short chase.

Riggins pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of stolen property during his arraignment last week.

According to the district attorney, Riggins is a convicted sex offender and violated his probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss