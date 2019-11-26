Trey Riggins expected in court on Tuesday

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the three people charged for car break-ins in Henrietta last week — that resulted in a crash involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office car — is expected to return to court on Tuesday.

25-year-old Trey Riggins was a passengers in a second car that was not involved in the crash, but did cause a short chase.

Riggins pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of stolen property during his arraignment last week.

Two suspects involved in last nights car break-ins/chase where a MCSO deputy was injured in Henrietta have arrived in town court to be arraigned. pic.twitter.com/rKph7P0a9r — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) November 21, 2019

According to the district attorney, Riggins is a convicted sex offender and violated his probation.