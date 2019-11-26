Trey Riggins expected in court on Tuesday

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the three people charged for car break-ins in Henrietta last week — that resulted in a crash involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office car — is expected to return to court on Tuesday.
25-year-old Trey Riggins was a passengers in a second car that was not involved in the crash, but did cause a short chase.
Riggins pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of stolen property during his arraignment last week.
According to the district attorney, Riggins is a convicted sex offender and violated his probation.