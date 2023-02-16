BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Payton Gendron will spend the rest of his life in prison. Whether or not he’ll be put to death is yet to be determined.

The man who committed the mass shooting that stole the lives of 10 Black people on May 14 received 11 life sentences during his sentencing on state charges Wednesday.

In addition to the ten people who were killed, three others were injured when Gendron opened fire at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

New York does not have the death penalty, but federal law does. Thursday at 11 a.m., Gendron is scheduled to appear in federal court for a status hearing. If convicted of the 27 federal counts he’s been indicted on, the mass shooter could be sentenced to death.

Gendron has not been convicted of the federal charges.

