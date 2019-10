Shane Hutt is indicted for manslaughter.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man faces charges as prosecutors said he injected a 65-year-old with fentanyl, killing him in May.

Shane Hutt faces manslaughter, criminal injection of a narcotic and grand larceny.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened at a motel on Mount Reed Boulevard.

Hunt was arrested in August for stealing tip jars from restaurants around Rochester, including Thai Mii Up Cuisine and Ridge Donut Cafe.