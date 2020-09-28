Timothy Williams indicted by Grand Jury for 1984 killing of Wendy Jerome

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The main suspect in the 1984 killing of Wendy Jerome has officially been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of second degree murder.

Investigators with the Rochester Police Department said that Williams was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence. According to officials, Williams and Jerome didn’t know each other, but lived in the same neighborhood at the time. Shortly after, Williams had moved to Florida.

He was flown into Rochester from Florida on extradition earlier this month.

“Today we are proud to share with you that 56 -year-old Timothy Williams has been arrested in Melbourne, Florida for the alleged rape and murder of Wendy Jerome,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley announced at a press conference earlier this month.