Rochester Mayor’s husband working on plea deal to resolve criminal charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband to outgoing Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, is working on a plea deal with his attorneys and federal prosecutors to resolve his outstanding criminal charges.

Granison was arrested after a raid at the house he and the mayor own on May 19. Both he and Warren were later charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to secure a firearm.

Warren has since pleaded guilty to lesser charges and as a result of that deal, tendered her resignation from the mayor’s office, effective December 1.

In addition to the aforementioned local charges, Granison faces federal charges for his alleged role in a wide-ranging drug ring. Granison, along with five other men, were charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, at least 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and at least 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison, as well as a $10,000,000 fine. Named in the complaint are:

Jason Siplin, 44

Jason Siplin, 27

Ernest Gamble, 19

Lytrice Jackson 31

Timothy Granison, 42

Dkeidron Dublin, 39

According to lawyers, the potential plea deal would aim to resolve both the federal and local criminal charges.

Granison appeared virtually in U.S. District Court Tuesday morning with his attorney for a status update. Granison’s defense team and the prosecution are tentatively working out a plea agreement with the U.S. government, and parties involved say they believe a resolution could be reached within the next 45 days.

Granison’s next tentative court appearance is scheduled for December 21.

According to the criminal complaint, the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (GRANET) had been investigating a drug trafficking organization led by Jason Siplin. The investigation revealed that since at least August 2020, the drug trafficking organization was distributing large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine in the City of Rochester and the surrounding areas.

According to investigators, the drug trafficking organization included a number of members who fulfilled various roles. Siplin obtained bulk quantities of cocaine, which would then be cooked or transformed into crack cocaine by another member. The crack cocaine was then broken down into individual units and bagged for street sale. Members also staffed the drug house at 230 Glenwood Avenue.

Investigators say Siplin’s workers included his son, Jason Siplin, Jr. Gamble and Jackson, who were among a number of individuals who packaged drugs for street sale and conducted hand-to-hand drug transactions out of 230 Glenwood Avenue. The investigation determined that roughly 40 to 50 drug transactions were conducted each day out of 230 Glenwood Avenue. Investigators also believe that Siplin supplied bulk quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine to other drug dealers, including Granison, which Granison, in turn, distributed to other narcotics traffickers, including Dublin.

During the execution of the six search warrants, investigators seized more than 1 kilogram of cocaine and more than a ½ kilogram of crack cocaine.

According to paperwork, the complaint alleges Grandison did a drug deal with his daughter in the car and again while driving a car registered to his wife Mayor Warren.