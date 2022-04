ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy distribution of cocaine.

This is in connection to an arrest after a raid at the couple’s house on May 19, 2021.

Warren and Granison were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to secure a firearm.

Warren pleaded guilty to lesser charges and, as a result of that plea deal, resigned as mayor.