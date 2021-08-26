Timothy Granison, Mayor Warren’s husband, appears in federal court for status conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Timothy Granison, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband, returned to federal court Thursday morning.

Granison was arrested after a raid at the house he and the mayor own on May 19.

Both Warren and Granison are charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to secure a firearm. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Thursday’s appearance in court was for a status conference. Granison’s attorney, John DeMarco, says his team is currently going through all the evidence the prosecutors have sent, and he says, so far, 80% has not been related to his client.

“The RPD, or the state police — whoever had the investigation at the time — stumbled, if you will, upon my client,” DeMarco said. “So this was an investigation that predated any involvement by Mr. Granison. Therefore, I think the report was about a seven or eight month investigation, so it was well underway. So a lot of the information has no bearing on Mr. Granison, but we need to go through it all to understand the context of his alleged actions.

Granison is due back in court November 9.