Timeline of William Mason murder case

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, August 20, two relatives of William Mason, a Parma man who was killed months ago were taken into custody and charged today. Two of Mason’s step children, 43-year-old Lance Mitchel and 46-year-old Dawn Mitchel were charged with numerous counts including murder and concealment of a corpse.

Both Mason’s stepchildren have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On May 25th that William Mason was last seen in the Town of Parma, and was reported missing later that month. At the time, they called it suspicious because his car was still at his home, and Mason typically didn’t go anywhere without letting someone know. His son saying they were devastated by his disappearance.

His family said at the time the disappearance was unusual and suspicious.

On June 18, Mason vanishing, became a murder investigation. Human remains were found in a fire pit, the bones sent to a forensic anthropologist to confirm they were indeed human. They were then sent to the medical examiner’s office to confirm an identity. Law enforcement saying at that point, there were two people of interest, but not suspects.

On June 19th, Mason was declared dead after the examiner’s office positively ID the remains as Mason’s. They also confirmed that there was a fire in the fire pit on the property on the night Mason went missing thanks to video obtained nearby.