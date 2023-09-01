ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens have been arrested following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle throughout the City of Rochester on Thursday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received reports of potentially stolen cars driving recklessly on Frost Avenue and Reynolds Street.

Members of the Stolen Vehicle Task Force found a black Hyundai Elantra driving erratically in the area. They said that while trying to stop the car, the driver did not pull over and intentionally struck an MCSO patrol car.

After a chase, the Hyundai stopped on Owen Street and three individuals got out of the car and ran. MCSO said that they took three teens into custody — a 14-year-old driver, a 13-year-old, and a 12-year-old.

Both the 14-year-old driver and the 13-year-old passenger were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property. The 14-year-old also got charged with second-degree criminal mischief. They were both taken to the Monroe County Detention Center while the 12-year-old was released to a guardian.

Prior to these arrests, the 14-year-old had an outstanding probation warrant and an ankle monitor for a prior charge of first-degree robbery. The 13-year-old was previously arrested for stealing a car back in January.