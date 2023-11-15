ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three teenagers were taken into custody after a robbery on Presque Street and a police chase in a stolen Kia, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers responded to the robbery at 3 p.m. Tuesday. They said they were told by the victim that the suspects displayed a gun, stole items from him, and drove away in the Kia.

Police saw the vehicle and, and after the driver refused to stop, pursued it to Vetter Street, where all three occupants ran off. They were all arrested and taken to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center. According to investigators, they found a stolen, unloaded handgun inside the car.

The three boys — ages 15, 16, and 17 — were charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny. The 16-year-old faces an additional charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.