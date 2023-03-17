ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three men were sentenced Friday for the 2021 murder of another man on Handy Street in Rochester.

Those men are Anttwan Brown, 18, Tyron Bryant, 30, and Diamonte Scott, 19.

The three men shot Tymir Thomas, 20, several times on September 11, 2021. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Bryant and Scott were sentenced to 22 years to life in prison. Anttwan Brown was sentenced 25-years to life in prison. The extra three years stem from an unrelated weapon charge.