Three plead guilty to kidnapping Rochester mail carrier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester residents pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping a United States Postal Service mail carrier in a bungled search for lost cocaine.

According to prosecutors, Mark Rogers, 38; Joseph Way, 36; and Tashara Levans, 37, kidnapped a mail carrier on November 16, 2019 around Second Street and Central Park in Rochester. They say Rogers and Way confronted USPS employee while she was delivering mail, claiming a package she delivered to them was supposed to contain cocaine.

Prosecutors say the two men took the mail carrier to a car driven by Rogers’ girlfriend, Levans. Levans drove for 2 hours while Rogers and Way threatened to shoot and kill the mail carrier and her children unless she gave them the cocaine they claimed she stole, or the $70,000 they claimed the cocaine was worth.

Eventually they released the mail carrier, unharmed.

The three pleaded guilty to Kidnapping of a Federal Employee, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. They are scheduled to be sentenced on April 11.

