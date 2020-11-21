Three people stabbed after allegedly breaking into a home in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) — Three people were brought to the hospital Friday night after they were allegedly stabbed trying to break into a home.

Ithaca Police say officers responded to the 800 block of North Cayuga St. at approximately 8:15 p.m. for reports of a physical dispute.

At the scene, police found three people who had sustained various injuries, and all three had also suffered stab wounds.

An initial investigation was conducted at the scene, and police learned that one of the injured men had tried to force his way into a “multi-dwelling building” and police say the man was then confronted by the people inside the building and that is when the physical altercation ensued.

The three injured men were brought to regional trauma centers for treatment. None of the injuries they sustained are believed to be life-threatening.

Ithaca Police say the investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Ithaca Police Department at 607-330-0000 or you can send an anonymous tip by clicking here.