Monroe County says all people placed at Motel 6 in Gates by DSS will be out by Friday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department is investigating the Motel 6 in Gates after three people — including an employee — were stabbed.

Police say that it appears that the three victims were stabbed during a fight and received non-life-threatening injuries.

As of right now, no further details have been revealed about the incident, but officers said that they are working to investigate it.

