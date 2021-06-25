3 Rochester residents arrested after elderly residents held at gunpoint in Elmira home invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Three Rochester residents are facing robbery and burglary charges after a seven-month investigation into a home invasion where elderly residents were held at gunpoint.

The following residents were indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for first degree robbery and first degree burglary:

Myrone Warr, 39

Benny Warr, 60

Bryan Warr, 61

Myrone Warr and Bryan Warr are currently being held in the Chemung County Jail and Benny Warr is being held in the Monroe County Jail pending further court action.

According to New York State Police, on Nov. 18, 2020, members of the West Elmira Police Department and New York State Police, responded to a residence in the town of Elmira for a reported home invasion robbery. Early in the investigation, West Elmira Police say the home invasion happened on Hillbrook Road.

State Police say several elderly female residents were restrained with duct tape and zip ties as the home invaders held them at gunpoint and stole property from the home.

