ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Hawley Street is under investigation after three men were sent to the hospital, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said they responded to Hawley Street around 4:50 a.m. Monday morning for the shooting, but the victim could not be found.

During the investigation, they learned a man in his 30s arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, a man in his 20s, also arrived at Strong in a private vehicle with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body. Both of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 5:27 a.m., officers learned of a third shooting victim who arrived via private vehicle at Highland Hospital. The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot at least once in his lower body. He too had non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD says all three men were shot on Hawley Street. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.