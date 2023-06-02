ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three houses in Rochester were struck by gunfire within minutes of each other overnight, with one of the occupants being injured as a result, according to police.

The Rochester Police Department said that at 11:41 p.m. Thursday evening, they discovered that there was gunfire on Hazelwood Terrace and that a house was stuck multiple times. Inside the home were four adults. One of them — a woman in her 70s — was treated on scene after a bullet grazed her.

One minute later, officers then responded to more gunfire on Garnet Street. A house occupied by six adults and two kids was also struck multiple times. No injuries were reported.

Finally, at 11:47 p.m., RPD discovered that more gunshots were fired on Crombie Street, and another house was struck. This time, only one adult and one minor were inside at the time and were uninjured.

RPD says that there are no suspects in custody for any of these incidents. They added they are looking into whether or not all three incidents were connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.