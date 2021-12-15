Three detained after Penfield bank robbery, police chase

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people were detained by law enforcement Wednesday after a bank robbery in Penfield, officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say deputies responded to the KeyBank located on Penfield Road around 10:20 a.m. for the report of a bank robbery.

Police say witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle and responding deputies later saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of East Rochester.

Officials say the suspect vehicle got onto State Route 490 westbound heading towards the City of Rochester. Officers from the sheriff’s office, New York State Police, and East Rochester police attempted a traffic stop on 490, but police say the suspect vehicle failed to comply.

Authorities say after a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle veered off of 490 and onto 590 north where it struck a guardrail. Police say one person then exited the vehicle and took off on foot and was then detained after a short foot pursuit.

Police say two other people were detained where the crash occurred.

Officials say the investigation into this matter is ongoing.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.