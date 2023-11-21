BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were charged for allegedly going into the construction site of the new Bills stadium after the game on Sunday, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia told News 4.

Two people from Quebec and one person from West Seneca were charged with criminal trespass. Police say they jumped a fence, got inside and were trying to take a picture.

This is now the second time there have been charges filed since the construction began. At the home opener in September, a 29-year-old man allegedly jumped a fence and fell into the stadium’s pit. He is facing a criminal trespass charge.

The security inside of the fence is done by a private company. Outside the fence, security is done by the sheriff’s office, but their main concern after games is traffic control.

Police say anyone who trespasses into the site will be arrested and charged.