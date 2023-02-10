Three businesses on Mt. Hope Plaza had their windows smashed in (News 8 WROC Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three stores at a plaza on Mt. Hope Boulevard were the victims in a series of smash-and-grabs that have been taking place across the Greater Rochester Area.

Overnight into Friday morning, Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed in. No official information as to what items were taken from the three businesses.

Recently, there have been multiple smash-and-grab attempts — Comedy at the Carlson and Record Archive were among the first where cars were used to smash into the fronts of the stores. Record Archive reported items were stolen from them while an ATM was stolen from Comedy at the Carlson.

That same week, Petit Poutinerie and Heroes Brewing were the next scenes of smash-and-grab attempts. Police said that the burglars successfully stole items from Petit Poutinerie. At Heroes Brewing, the suspects managed to damage the front of the store, but an employee chased the vehicle off.

The most recent incident occurred at Universal Liquor on University Avenue where a sedan drove into the front of the liquor store and the suspects in the vehicle stole property. RPD said they spotted a suspicious vehicle that may have been connected to the incident, but the vehicle fled.

Police are currently on the scene investigating the three break-ins and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Another overnight in #roc and another smash and grab. This time at the Mount Hope Plaza three stories got hit. An Ethiopian restaurant a Chinese restaurant and a nail salon police are on scene investigating. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/b2t1lbtsey — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 10, 2023

