ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced the arrest of three minors after two patrol cars were damaged at School #2 Monday night.

According to RPD, they responded to the school for the report of two suspicious males. They said they found a group of kids near the intersection of Reynolds Street and Champlain Street.

Police said that an 11-year-old boy went up, kicked two of the RPD cars, and then ran from police. He was taken into custody shortly after.

As police were dealing with the 11-year-old, they said multiple kids began to jump on the cars, heavily damaging the glass on both cars. The group left and two boys — ages 14 and 16 — were also arrested.

The 11-year-old boy was issued an expedited appearance ticket to Monroe County Family Court. The two teens were taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center.

Police are still working to identify the remaining members of the group who were involved in this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.