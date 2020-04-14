Three arrested in connection with Fulton Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester residents were arrested in connection with a non-fatal shooting that took place on Saturday.

25-year-old William House and 27-year-oldAlfonso Basabe were both charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree. 22-year-old Roteta Grisdalis was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle for violations of the vehicle and traffic law on Monday. During the course of the traffic stop, a loaded handgun was found. RPD determined those in the vehicle were possibly involved in the Fulton Avenue shooting and were arrested.

All three occupants were taken to Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.