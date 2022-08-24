LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Three New York residents were arrested last Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 390 after an investigation revealed they were in possession of drugs.

Livingston County deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Charlene A. Williams of Bolivar, N.Y. Inside the vehicle were passengers Dwayne Motley, 52, of Olean, N.Y., and Tyler Evans, 26, of Olean, N.Y.

The deputy who initiated the stop suspected that the occupants in the vehicle were involved in drug activity. After a roadside investigation, deputies found 178 grams of fentanyl separated into 500 baggies, along with multiple digital scales and drug paraphernalia. Motley was in possession of crack cocaine and Evans possessed 35 Suboxone strips that were not prescribed.

All three occupants were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, Motley was charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and Evans was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and using drug paraphernalia.

The three individuals were later arraigned at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Groveland Justice Bean. Motley was remanded to the custody of the sheriff without bail due to two prior felony convictions. Evans was remanded to the custody of the sheriff with a $5,000 bail, and Williams was released on her own recognizance with a future court date.