Three teens charged following carjackings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a 71-year-old man from Rochester was washing his car at his residence on Lake Avenue on Friday when a group of teenagers pulled up to him in a vehicle that was stolen overnight from a county residence. Police say one of the teens displayed a firearm and stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint.

According to the RPD, the victim is a Vietnam Army Veteran and he was not injured during the incident.

“Both vehicles fled the scene together,” police said.

A Goodman Section officer with the RPD spotted the vehicles near Bay Street shortly thereafter. The officer arrested the suspect who was in possession of the carjacked vehicle on Vermont Street.

Officers say the suspect possessed the victim’s property and the keys to the vehicle.

A few minutes later, the same officer spotted the stolen vehicle taken from a residence in the county.

“Three teens alighted from the vehicle after abandoning it on Bowman Street. After brief foot chases, two of the suspects were safely apprehended,” police said.

Patrol Section Investigations charged a 15-year-old male with Robbery in the first degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree. A second 16-year-old male was also charged with Robbery in the first degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree. These charges stem from the armed carjacking on Lake Avenue. Both males are Rochester residents.

Investigators charged a 14-year-old Rochester male with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree as it pertains to the vehicle stolen from the county.

The 14-year-old was also charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree by Brighton Police officers as it pertains to a stolen vehicle investigation in the Town of Brighton.

All three juveniles were remanded to secure detention. Police say the stolen vehicles were returned to their owners.