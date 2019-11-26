Three Albion students to appear in court

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — The three Albion middle school students charged after making threats on social media against the middle school are expected to return to court on Tuesday.

They were also suspended after making those threats.

According to the police, the students were developing a ‘plan of violence’ with a specific target date.

A judge has also placed several restrictions on them including banning them from school property and no access to cell phones.

A letter was sent out to parents in the district shortly after the incident November 6.

Albion Superintendent Michael Bonnewell said the students have been removed from the school until the investigation is concluded and disciplinary measures have been taken.