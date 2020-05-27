1  of  74
Tennessee couple arrested after child’s remains found buried in backyard

Crime

by: Nexstar Media Wire

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee couple is in custody in an abuse and neglect case after skeletal remains of a child were found in their backyard.

Michael Anthony Gray, Sr., 63, and his wife, Shirley Gray, 60, were arrested on charges that include especially aggravated kidnapping, child abuse, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse, with further charges anticipated, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the remains had been buried in the backyard of the Gray home for some time.

The girl’s remains were found Saturday. Officials don’t know yet how she died.

Three children were interviewed Sunday by officials. Because of the nature of the case, no further details concerning the three minors were shared by the DA’s office.

Both suspects were in jail Tuesday pending arraignment and the setting of bond.

The Ninth District Attorney General’s Office emphasizes that, “even though arrests of the two named individuals have been made, there is still more to be done. District Attorney General Russell Johnson stated that he does anticipate further charges and that ‘there is still more forensic evidence to be analyzed by the investigators and forensics experts which will still need to be reviewed by the prosecutors.’”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

