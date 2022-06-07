ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester teens pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection to a deadly armed carjacking attempt in Gates last year.

According to the Gates Police Department, defendants Anthony Jacobs and Edgar Tolentino both submitted guilty pleas for their respective roles in the death of Richard Sciascia.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, Tolentino pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison next month. No word yet from the district attorney’s office on Jacobs’ plea.

Sciascia, 71 of Irondequoit, was gunned down on Buell Road in broad daylight as the target of an armed carjacking attempt on April 7, 2021.

“Thank you to the Gates Police Department and the New York State Police for their thorough investigation,” said Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles. “Edgar Tolentino showed no regard for the life of Richard Sciascia when he killed him over a car. With this guilty plea, it is our hope that Mr. Sciascia’s family is able to find some closure.”

“With crimes like armed carjackings on the rise in our community, it is imperative that we hold offenders like Edgar Tolentino accountable,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “We are pleased that Tolentino has taken responsibility for this crime and will spend the next two decades reflecting upon his heinous actions that resulted in Mr. Sciascia’s death.”

Jacobs and Tolentino, who were both 16 when they were arrested last April, were each indicted on the following charges in May 2021:

Murder in the Second Degree (two counts)

Attempted Robbery in the First Degree

Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree (two counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (two counts)

