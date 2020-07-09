1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Teens discover bodies stuffed in bags while filming TikTok videos

Crime

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE — The family of a murdered mother of four wants answers after her remains, along with her boyfriend’s, washed up on beach.

Gina Jaschke can hardly bear the thought of what happened to her loving niece, 35-year-old Jessie Lewis whose remains were found washed up in a suitcase last month, along with her long-time 27-year-old boyfriend, Austin Wenner, who everyone knew as ‘Cash.’

The remains of both Lewis and Wenner were found by teens shooting a TikTok video who discovered a packed suitcase washed up on the rocky shores of Alki Beach on June 19, and called 911. The video has been viewed around the world.

Detectives say both had been shot.

Jaschke wants everyone to know what a big-hearted woman Jesse was, and what a fun-loving, affectionate couple she and Cash were for eight years.

Jaschke’s family can’t comprehend how the couple died.

The murderers may have tried to cover up the crime by hiding the remains in bags, but profilers say it could also have been a statement.

“If they’re trying to send a message – ok – what that you’re animals?” asked Jaschke. “Because that’s the only message that you’ve freakin gotten out to anybody!”

Jaschke started a GoFundMe page to raise reward money to find the killers.

“What I can do is keep it alive, alive in everybody’s mind still and because somebody knows something, somebody sees something, they might be scared to say anything,” said Jaschke.

The family hopes someone calls the Seattle police department’s tip-line, and also wants to thank the kids who found the suitcase and called police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss