A close-up photo of police lights by night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two teens charged with the murder of 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser will appear before a grand jury on Friday.

Officials say 16-year-old Zayvion Perry and a 14-year-old Adriel Riley Jr. intentionally set Amenhauser on fire one week ago.

Amenhauser died Tuesday morning. The teens were arraigned Wednesday, where they plead not guilty.