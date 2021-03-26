Teens charged in fatal arson on Lyell Avenue will remain in youth court, but tried as adults

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester teens charged with murder in connection to a fatal arson case in a Lyell Avenue apartment earlier this month will remain in youth part court, but they will be tried as adults.

Officials from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office say since second degree murder is an adult offense, they will be tried as any other criminal case for adults. They say the only difference is the case will be physically tried in youth part court, and the potential sentencing structure is “slightly different.”

Police say 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser was “intentionally” set on fire in his Lyell Avenue apartment on March 12. Amenhauser was being treated at University of Rochester Medical Center’s Kessler Burn & Trauma Center — with second and third degree burns over 70% of his body — before ultimately succumbing to his injuries a few days later.

Police then arrested 16-year-old Zayvion Perry and a 14-year-old Adriel Riley Jr. They were originally charged with arson and assault, but ater Amenhauser died Tuesday, their charges were elevated to second degree murder. Both pled not guilty last week.

On Friday, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office announced both the teenagers were indicted for two counts of murder in the second degree, fourth degree arson and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

An official from the District Attorney’s office said both cases will be tried as any criminal case for adults, the only difference is it will physically be in youth part.

If convicted, the teenagers will serve in a juvenile facility until reaching adult age.

