Teens accused of setting man on fire plead not guilty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The two teens accused of intentionally setting a man on fire returned to court Monday.

The defendants, 14-year-old Adriel Riley Junior and 16-year-old Zayvion Perry, pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder in the second degree, arson, and criminal possession of a weapon.

They were arrested for the death of Steven Amenhauser, who police say was set on fire last month on Lyell Avenue. Amenhauser died from those wounds in the hospital on March 16.

Riley Jr. and Perry showed little emotion as the charges were read Monday. Their lawyers said the teens were not flight risks, and asked for bail to be granted.

Bail was set at $500,000 each. The DA’s office was asking for $1,000,000 — due to what it called the horrific nature of the crime.

Both teens are being held at the Youth Center. The DA’s office says they are facing the potential for life in prison due to the way Mr. Amenhauser died.

The next motions in this case will be held on May 28, with an in-person court appearance coming up on July 26.