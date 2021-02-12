Teens charged in armed car robberies and police chases spanning Perinton to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two juveniles have been arrested following an armed robbery and car chase that started in Perinton and ended with a crash in Rochester.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Fairport Baptist Home at 2:50 a.m. Thursday for the report of an armed robbery and stolen car.

While they investigated that incident, police got another call for the report of “commotion” in the parking lot at Penfield Skyline Apartments, where another car was stolen.

Investigators say a MCSO Lieutenant saw the car stolen from Perinton and two other stolen cars a short time later on I-490. When he tried to pull the cars over, they fled and split up, leading to two separate police chases.

The chases both led police to the City of Rochester, where investigators say the vehicle stolen in Perinton crashed at Essex and Silver Streets. Police say when the driver ran away, they found a loaded magazine on the ground. That driver was caught with help from the Rochester Police Department.

Investigators say the car stolen in Penfield eventually crashed into a sign near Roxborough Road. That driver also ran away on foot and was caught through the use of a K-9 unit.

The third vehicle was found on Rochester’s west side with no driver inside. Police say it had been stolen in Rochester.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in connection with the robberies and pursuits. Both have been charged with Robbery and Grand Larceny. The 16-year-old was additionally charged with Criminal use of a Firearm. The 17-year-old, with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.