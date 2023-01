ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old was ticketed Monday, after a police chase ended with a crash in Rochester.

According to investigators, police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, when the driver fled. The driver eventually crashed on Avenue A near Gladys Street.

The teen was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, among other charges. No one was injured in the crash and the juvenile was issued a ticket to appear in Family Court.