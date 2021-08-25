Teenager takes Mercy Flight to hospital after hit-and-run crash involving horse buggy in Ontario County

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash between a vehicle and a horse buggy near State Route 245 in Gorham around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say two women, a 53-year-old and an 18-year-old were travelling on Route 245 when their horse and buggy was struck by a speeding pick-up truck that fled the scene after making impact.

One of the victims was airlifted from the scene via Mercy Flight with head and back injuries while the other was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for further examinations.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle appeared to be a forest green Chevy Pickup Truck with a translucent water tank in back. The horse involved was euthanized on the scene.

Since the incident, police have reopened Route 245 between Baldwin Road and Main Street after it was closed for more than an hour.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information on the suspect whereabouts to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.