ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Newark police said they’re investigating a Sunday night stabbing involving a teenager.

In Hallagan Park at around 9 p.m. officers with the Newark Police Department responded to a stabbing of a 17-year-old male.

Investigators said that an unknown suspect stabbed the teen in the back. He was taken to a hospital nearby, and is expected to make a full recovery according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Newark Police at 315-331-3701.

Location