ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with what police said were life-threatening injuries after a shooting near a Rochester R-Center Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the Willie W. Lightfoot R-Center around 5:00 p.m. for the report of a shooting victim. They found the teenager with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition Friday evening.

Investigators determined the victim was shot around Jefferson Avenue at Nellis Park before running to the R-Center for help.

No one was arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.