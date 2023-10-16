ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is in the hospital after he was injured in a shooting overnight into Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, they responded to an apartment complex on Clifford Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation, and a person that was shot. An investigation turned up evidence that there was gunfire in the area, but there was no victim.

During the investigation, RPD learned a 16-year-old male was dropped off at Rocester General Hospital via a private vehicle. They said he was shot in the lower body and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police currently have no suspects in custody for the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 911.