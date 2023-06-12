ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager and a man were arrested on Sunday for criminal possession of a weapon on St. Paul Street as police are still searching for a third suspect.

The Rochester Police Department said that officers talked with three males regarding a crime. The officers noticed a handgun in one man’s pocket. As they detained him, they also saw a handgun in another male’s pocket.

Officers said that while they were handcuffing the two males, the third ran and RPD was unable to find him.

According to RPD, the two that were detained had loaded handguns — one with 21 rounds and the other had 19 rounds.

The 17-year-old teen was charged alongside 21-year-old Roberto Saladana-Burgos with criminal possession of a weapon. Saladana-Burgos was taken to the Monroe County Jail and the teen was taken to the Children’s Detention Center. RPD is still looking for the third male.

On Sunday afternoon, RPD was investigating a shooting on St. Paul Street that sent three men to the hospital. It is currently unknown if this arrest had anything to do with that incident.

In a separate gun arrest Sunday, 23-year-old Giovanni Best was taken into custody at Central Park for allegedly having a loaded rifle in his Dodge Charger Sunday morning. The rifle and magazines were not SAFE act compliant.