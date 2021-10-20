Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Lamont Pl. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a shooting Wednesday on the city’s northeast side. involving a 19-year-old who was transported to a local hospital to undergo emergency surgery.

Police say officers responded to Lamont Place for the report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say the victim was shot at least once in the upper-body. His injuries are life-threating.

It is believed the teenager and the suspect knew each other, according to police officials.

RPD have no suspects in custody at this time.

Police say there are no present threats to the community.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

