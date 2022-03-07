ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old was stabbed and hospitalized just before midnight Sunday.

According to officials, officers responded to the 1000 block of Lyell Avenue for the report of a female shot. Once at the location they were able to determine a teenage resident was stabbed with an unknown object.

Police say she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

