ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 16-year-old Rochester boy was hospitalized after a stabbing early Thursday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Bernard Street and Hudson Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the 16-year-old with at least one stab wound to the upper torso.

The officers transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.