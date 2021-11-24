Teenager hospitalized after shooting near Mt. Read Blvd. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 17-year-old resident was transported to a local hospital following a shooting near the 900 block of Mt. Read Boulevard at 7 p.m. Tuesday, leaving him with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say they located the male victim after a report of an individual who had been suffering from a gunshot wound(s) to his lower body.

The teenager was transported to Strong Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to Rochester Police, it is unclear whether the shooting occurred on Mt. Read or somewhere else. Investigators continue to work out the details and release information.

Police specified the incident appears to be isolated.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.