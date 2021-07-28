Teenager hospitalized after shooting near Jefferson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teenager has been hospitalized following a shooting on the southside of Rochester on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Dr. Samuel McCree Way around 10:38 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot at least once in the lower body.

“Officers immediately applied a tourniquet to stabilize the injury,” officials said in a statement. The teenager was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR where he is being treated for his non-life threatening injury.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.