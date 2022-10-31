ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized after a Monday night shooting in Rochester, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. Rochester police officers responded to the 200 block of Genesee Street for the report of a person shot.

At around the same time, officers learned that a 15-year-old city resident arrived at an area hospital via car, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She is currently being evaluated and treated for what officers called serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Location